Kepple, Timothy Roy

BARABOO - Timothy Roy Kepple, age 54, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at St. Clare Hospice House of Adrenomyeloneuropathy. He was born in Macomb, Ill., on Aug. 31, 1965, to parents Thurman Ray Kepple and Beverly Ann (Redman) Kepple.
Tim was raised on a dairy farm which sparked his lifelong love of agriculture. He went to Bardolph Grade School, and later graduated from Macomb High School in 1983. While in high school he was active in 4-H and FFA. He later went on to Illinois State University in Bloomington, Ill., where he earned his degree in Ag Business in 1989. After graduating college, he joined the Peace Corps, serving in Ecuador.
Tim married Patricia Hoffmann in Baraboo in 2002. Together they had a daughter, Hallie Grace. Hallie was his greatest joy, and he was so proud of her. His life's work in marketing animal genetics took him on many international adventures, which fed his passion for international travel. This included a special family adventure to Southern Chile for several months with his wife, Tricia, and daughter, Hallie.
Professionally, he was most proud of starting and running his own company for nearly 15 years. He was also a member of the Baraboo Rotary Club. There he enjoyed working as the youth exchange officer for 11 years, was a Paul Harris Fellow, and was honored to be chosen to lead a work study group in Uruguay.
Tim was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Kepple; grandparents, Gerald and Madolyn Redman, Ruth Stephens, and Bernard and Margaret Kepple; and father-in-law, George Hoffmann.
He is survived by parents, Thurman and Beverly Kepple; his wife, Tricia Kepple; daughter, Hallie Kepple; siblings, Scott (Jill) Kepple of Macomb, Ill., Teresa Kepple of Macomb, Ill., Bryan (Pedro) Kepple of Sunnyside, N.Y., and Tracey Fernandez of Bardolph, Ill.; mother-in-law, Joan Hoffmann of Sheboygan Falls, Wis.; sister-in-law, Linda (Rodney) Justinger of Sheboygan Falls, Wis.; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 12 p.m., Noon, at LIVING HOPE CHURCH in Baraboo. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Pastors David Bauman and Jeff Jensen will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family. The utmost care will be taken to maintain social distancing and comply with current guidelines, for the safety of the community, in compliance with Covid-19 precautions.
Special thanks to the caring staff at St. Clare Hospice House for their love and care of Tim over the last seven months and thank you to those faithful friends who visited and helped Tim during his illness.
Memorials may be directed to the Community Christian School of Baraboo, Living Hope Church of Baraboo, or the charity of your choice.
