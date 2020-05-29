Kepple, Timothy Roy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BARABOO - Timothy Roy Kepple, age 54, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at St. Clare Hospice House of Adrenomyeloneuropathy. He was born in Macomb, Ill., on Aug. 31, 1965, to parents Thurman Ray Kepple and Beverly Ann (Redman) Kepple.

Tim was raised on a dairy farm which sparked his lifelong love of agriculture. He went to Bardolph Grade School, and later graduated from Macomb High School in 1983. While in high school he was active in 4-H and FFA. He later went on to Illinois State University in Bloomington, Ill., where he earned his degree in Ag Business in 1989. After graduating college, he joined the Peace Corps, serving in Ecuador.

Tim married Patricia Hoffmann in Baraboo in 2002. Together they had a daughter, Hallie Grace. Hallie was his greatest joy, and he was so proud of her. His life's work in marketing animal genetics took him on many international adventures, which fed his passion for international travel. This included a special family adventure to Southern Chile for several months with his wife, Tricia, and daughter, Hallie.