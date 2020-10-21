Kern, Donald T. "Super"

BEAVER DAM - Donald T. "Super" Kern, 67, of rural Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Randolph Health Services in Randolph, Wis.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines and keeping everyone safe, there will be no public service or visitation at this time. A private burial is planned at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake. Memorials and cards of sympathy and support may be sent to the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916, and will be forwarded to Don's family.

Donald Theodore was born on Sept. 4, 1953, the son of John and Evelyn (Schmaltz) Kern in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He farmed in the town of Beaver Dam and worked in construction for most of his life. He was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Don "Super" is survived by his three sisters, Karla (David) Schultz of De Pere, Wis., Kathleen (Robert) McGee of Green Bay and Mary Sue (Rusty Barwick) Kern of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Frieda Kern of Beaver Dam; his nieces and nephews, Laura Gruman, Jessika Schultz, Peter McGee, Justin McGee, Tyler McGee, Jacob Kern, Rachel Packard, Lucas Kern, Elizabeth Kern, Joe Kern and Emily Zaeske; many great-nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.