Kerndt, Lorraine Marie

Lorraine was born in 1922, in Portage, the daughter of Frank and Sylvia (Kabele) McMahon. She attended St. Mary School, Portage High School, and the U.W. Thereafter, Lorriane worked for 10 years at the First National Bank in Portage before purchasing the “Style Shop” in Portage, which she operated in the 60’s. She then moved to Madison and worked at the Jackson Clinic, and eventually moved to the newly opened United Bank and Trust where she worked for 13 years, retiring in 1985 when her husband, Charles Kerndt, retired from Wisconsin Power and Light. Lorraine and Charles retained their small home at Lake Camelot, Nekoosa and moved to Florida for the winter months, until Charles died in 1997. She then returned to Portage permanently.