Kerndt, Lorraine Marie

PORTAGE—Lorraine Marie Kerndt, age 99, of Portage, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021.
Lorraine was born in 1922, in Portage, the daughter of Frank and Sylvia (Kabele) McMahon. She attended St. Mary School, Portage High School, and the U.W. Thereafter, Lorriane worked for 10 years at the First National Bank in Portage before purchasing the “Style Shop” in Portage, which she operated in the 60’s. She then moved to Madison and worked at the Jackson Clinic, and eventually moved to the newly opened United Bank and Trust where she worked for 13 years, retiring in 1985 when her husband, Charles Kerndt, retired from Wisconsin Power and Light. Lorraine and Charles retained their small home at Lake Camelot, Nekoosa and moved to Florida for the winter months, until Charles died in 1997. She then returned to Portage permanently.
Besides her husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Robert McMahon. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Lorraine wished to express her gratitude for the kind and wonderful care of Dr. Gerald Krumpos and his staff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Visitation at the church will precede the Mass, starting at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
For those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary School in Portage, or St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry in Portage.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)