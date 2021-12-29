Kerr, Doris

MAYVILLE - Doris Irma Kerr passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville, Wis.

Visitation will be held at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH, Horicon, Wis., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Daniel J. Seehafer officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Horicon, Wis.

Doris was born on Aug. 27, 1931, in the town of Burnett, Wis., to Elkert and Irma (Klemp) Maaske. She was a graduate of Horicon High School with the class of 1949.

Doris was united in marriage to Lawrence F. Bogenschneider on Oct. 18, 1949. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1971. On Dec. 8, 1974, she was united in marriage to Russell Kerr at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Doris was a lifetime member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

She loved working on her flower gardens, going to rummage sales, reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, volunteering at Bethesda Lutheran Store in Horicon, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren. Doris retired from John Deere Horicon Works after 25 years of service.