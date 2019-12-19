Kerry Enochs, 73, Baraboo

BARABOO - Kerry Elaine Enochs, age 73, of Baraboo, formerly of Lake Zurich, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at home. Kerry, daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Barry) Enochs, was born in Chicago on June 29, 1946. She lived in the Chicago area for many years prior to moving to Baraboo. Kerry worked as a file clerk for Bankers Life and Casualty as well as Kemper Insurance where she was a dedicated and loyal employee; she received perfect attendance during her 24 years there. She was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Chicago Bears and Cubs. After moving to Wisconsin, she enjoyed cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Since being in Baraboo, Kerry embraced the community and loved watching the Circus Parade, July Fireworks, and the Holiday Light Parade. Her family relied on her for her exceptional memory for family history and events. Family meant everything to her, she religiously kept in touch with family and friends all over the world.