Kertis, Gilbert E.

Gilbert "Slippery” E. Kertis, age 83 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Gilbert was born in Portage County on October 29, 1936, the son of Steve and Amanda Kertis. On February 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to his wife, Rachel Arnold in Wisconsin Rapids. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard 32nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment and the Sheet Metal Workers Union - Local 18. Gilbert was a lifetime Packers and Brewers fan; he also enjoyed golfing, playing cards and dice with friends and family. He was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Rachel Kertis of Beaver Dam; children, Kasey (Steve) Herbst of Prairie du Sac, and Karmen (Pat) Connelly of Eden Prairie, Minn.; grandchildren, Katie and Joey Connelly; siblings, Richard (Kathy) Kertis, James (Jeanette) Kertis, Dale Kertis and Donna Kertis; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Alex Arnold, mother-in-law, Dorothy Arnold, brother and sister-in-law, Laverne (Carol) Kertis; sister and brother-in-law, Birdine (Donald) Courter; niece, Tina Pearson; and other relatives.