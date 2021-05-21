Keske, Donna L.

BEAVER DAM - Donna Lee Keske had hoped to celebrate her 65th wedding anniversary on June 9 with her sweetheart, Lyle, but her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ had another kind of celebration in mind. Donna departed this life at the age of 83 for her heavenly home on May 19, 2021, and joined her beloved sisters, Ernie and Mary.

Donna was born on Oct. 13, 1937, in Sheboygan, and was a graduate from Markesan High School. She was the devoted mother to three daughters, Terri (Jeff) Johns of Burnett, Wis., Tammi (Steve) Tamminga of Horicon, Wis., and Traci (Reed) Thornburg of Arvada, Colo. Donna was blessed with four grandchildren, Erin Johns, Beaver Dam, Wis., Melissa (Adam) Jordan, Ixonia, Wis., Jamie (Pat) Froh, Germantown, Wis., and Ryan (Kari) Tamminga, Fond du Lac, Wis. Donna also has two bonus grandchildren, Tiffany (Ric) Puentes, Lakewood, Calif., and Bryce (Audra) Thornburg, Conifer, Colo. She was the proudest great-grandma "GG" to Sofie and Norah Jordan, Maddie, Cayden, and Landon Froh, Lauren Tamminga, Olivia, Sienna, Malia and Giada Puentes, and Gavin and Carson Thornburg.

Donna was the first female 911 dispatcher for Dodge County, quite an accomplishment for back in the day. She was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, Wis. She served on the Peace Alter Guild for over 50 years. Donna loved playing cards, Yahtzee, Farkle, Penny Drop and slots, lots of SLOTS! She was always one lucky lady. Donna and Lyle enjoyed an annual "Up North" vacation with family and friends. She was known for being a fan of black licorice, Wheel of Fortune and ...keeping her house a balmy 80 degrees, no matter what time of year. She loved her friends and family more than anyone we know and will be deeply missed. She leaves a legacy of rock solid faith, a strong work ethic, selflessness, and above all - putting her family first.