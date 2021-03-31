 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kessenich, Becky Jo
0 entries

Kessenich, Becky Jo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS/DEFOREST - Becky Jo Kessenich, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at UW Hospital, Madison. Becky was a caring, loving person with an infectious smile she shared with everyone. She loved animals, having grown up on a farm, and was especially fond of her cat, Pumpkin, and family dogs, Baxter and Buddy. She was born on Dec. 10, 1970, in Columbus, to William and Kathleen (Kasper) Kessenich. Becky graduated from Columbus High School.

Survivors include her mother, Kathy of Columbus; two sisters, Tami (Jeff) Kanouse of Columbus and Heidi Rodenkirch of Beaver Dam; three brothers, Michael Kessenich of Columbus, James Kessenich of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Christopher (Jody) Kessenich of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Samantha, Hanna, Will, Cole, Harrison, and Audrey; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, William, in 2007; and nephew, Alex Kanouse, in 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 8 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome School. Please share your online condolences with Becky's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Kessenich, Becky Jo

Becky Jo Kessenich

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris, religious leaders, meet on COVID, hate

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News