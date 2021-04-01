Kessenich, Becky Jo

COLUMBUS/DEFOREST - Becky Jo Kessenich, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at UW Hospital, Madison. Becky was a caring, loving person with an infectious smile she shared with everyone. She loved animals, having grown up on a farm, and was especially fond of her cat, Pumpkin, and family dogs, Baxter and Buddy. She was born on Dec. 10, 1970, in Columbus, to William and Kathleen (Kasper) Kessenich. Becky graduated from Columbus High School.

Survivors include her mother, Kathy of Columbus; two sisters, Tami (Jeff) Kanouse of Columbus and Heidi Rodenkirch of Beaver Dam; three brothers, Michael Kessenich of Columbus, James Kessenich of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Christopher (Jody) Kessenich of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Samantha, Hanna, Will, Cole, Harrison, and Audrey; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, William, in 2007; and nephew, Alex Kanouse, in 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 8 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome School. Please share your online condolences with Becky's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

