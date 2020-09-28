 Skip to main content
Ketchmark, Gerald Francis
Ketchmark, Gerald Francis

RICHLAND CENTER - Gerald Francis Ketchmark, 68, of Richland Center, Beaver Dam and Muscoda died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home.

A funeral vistation will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

Memorials should be directed in Jerry's name to the family.

