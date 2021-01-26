Keup, Allan Louis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Allan Louis Keup, raised in Horicon, Wis., and longtime resident of Springfield, Ill., was born to eternal life on Jan. 21, 2021, in Mequon, Wis. He was 77.
Allan was born on June 13, 1943, to Helmuth and Paula (nee Koepsell) Keup in Reed City, Mich. He was baptized on July 4, 1943, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City. Allan was confirmed in his Christian faith on April 14, 1957, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.
After attending Concordia High School in Milwaukee for three years, Allan transferred to Horicon High School for one year before graduating in 1961. He then matriculated at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Ill., earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966. Allan's post-graduate work at Concordia College included master's degrees in education (1972) and church music (1983).
Allan married the former Janet Erickson on June 15, 1968, in Oconto Falls, Wis. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Jennifer, Erika, and Paul.
Raised and educated within The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Allan pursued a calling to serve LCMS parishes. He held positions as an elementary school teacher, organist, and choir director at St. Paul Lutheran in Manawa, Wis. (1966-1972); St. John's Lutheran in Grand Haven, Mich. (1972-1980); and Trinity Lutheran in Springfield, Ill. (1980-1987). He taught hundreds of students throughout his tenure, including all three of his children. Additionally, Allan worked as an organist and handbell choir director at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ill., from 1987 to 2011.
Following his years as an educator, Allan was employed as a district representative for Lutheran Brotherhood from 1987 to 1997. He specialized in insurance programs benefiting Lutheran churches and schools. Allan later worked as an independent financial services representative for more than 10 years.
Allan was well known for his hobby of baking whole wheat bread on weekends, most of which he gave away to friends and parishioners. Over the years, his bread won several awards at the Illinois State Fair.
From his early years, Allan was an avid sports enthusiast. The steady southpaw pitched for his high school and college baseball teams and later for amateur teams in Theresa and Big Falls, Wis. In addition, Allan enjoyed slow-pitch softball, bowling, and ping-pong. A loyal Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder, Allan also followed the Milwaukee Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers.
Allan was preceded in death by his father, Helmuth (1987); his mother, Paula (1995); his older brother, Gordon (2013); and his brother-in-law, Rolf Erickson (1992).
Allan will be greatly missed by his wife, Jan of Mequon, Wis.; three children; and three grandchildren. Daughter, Jennifer (Erik) Ankerberg, and grandsons, Peter and David, live in Wheaton, Ill.; daughter, Erika Keup (Jason Jarzembowski), and grandson, Samuel, live in Germantown, Wis.; and son, Paul Allan Keup, resides in St. Louis.
Allan is also survived by sister-in-law, Suzanne (the late Gordon) Keup of Horicon, Wis.; and his younger brother, Ronald (Karen) Keup of Saginaw, Mich.
Allan is further survived by several nieces and nephews, Jacqueline Schulz, Sheryl (Mike) Manion, Eric Keup, Joel (Natalie) Keup, Rachel (Jason) Ash, Aaron (Cara) Keup, and Nathan (Megan) Keup.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 1 at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 N. Palmatory; Horicon) from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment is to follow at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery of Lessor (Welhaven Road, Bonduel, Wis.).
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church and School (Horicon, Wis.), Lutheran High School (Springfield, Ill.), or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Koepsell Funeral Home (koepsellfh.com) in Mayville, Wis., is assisting the family.
