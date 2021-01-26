Keup, Allan Louis

Following his years as an educator, Allan was employed as a district representative for Lutheran Brotherhood from 1987 to 1997. He specialized in insurance programs benefiting Lutheran churches and schools. Allan later worked as an independent financial services representative for more than 10 years.

Allan was well known for his hobby of baking whole wheat bread on weekends, most of which he gave away to friends and parishioners. Over the years, his bread won several awards at the Illinois State Fair.

From his early years, Allan was an avid sports enthusiast. The steady southpaw pitched for his high school and college baseball teams and later for amateur teams in Theresa and Big Falls, Wis. In addition, Allan enjoyed slow-pitch softball, bowling, and ping-pong. A loyal Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder, Allan also followed the Milwaukee Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Allan was preceded in death by his father, Helmuth (1987); his mother, Paula (1995); his older brother, Gordon (2013); and his brother-in-law, Rolf Erickson (1992).