Aug. 13, 1959—Feb. 14, 2023.
BEAVER DAM—Kevin C. Peterson, age 63, died unexpectedly at his home in Beaver Dam on February 14, 2023.
Kevin was born in Madison on August 13, 1959, the son of Lyle G. and Eleanor “Dolly” (Arndt) Peterson and was a graduate of the Madison Public School System. Over the years, Kevin was employed with Kirsch Foundry, Richelieu Foods and recently enjoyed being a handyman to those who needed some help. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and found a great pleasure in fishing from when he was a young boy at their family cabin in rural Tomahawk and still loved to fish even if it was in a local stream.
Kevin is survived by one son, Chris K. Peterson of Beaver Dam; three grandsons: Chaz and Mason Peterson and Jaxson Callies; his brother, Mark Peterson of rural Tomahawk; his niece, Kari Mistele of Sun Prairie; mother of his son, Shawn Marie DeClue of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Susie; and brother, Tom.
A Celebration of Life for Kevin will be held at a later date.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
