Kevin was born in Madison on August 13, 1959, the son of Lyle G. and Eleanor “Dolly” (Arndt) Peterson and was a graduate of the Madison Public School System. Over the years, Kevin was employed with Kirsch Foundry, Richelieu Foods and recently enjoyed being a handyman to those who needed some help. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and found a great pleasure in fishing from when he was a young boy at their family cabin in rural Tomahawk and still loved to fish even if it was in a local stream.