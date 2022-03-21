Kevin Floeter

Aug. 27, 1956 - March 17, 2022

WAUPUN - Kevin Edwin Floeter went to his Lord's loving arms on March 17, 2022, at St. Agnes hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin was born in Beaver Dam on August 27, 1956, to Edwin and Verona (nee) Kelm Floeter. He was baptized September 30, 1956 and confirmed June 21, 1970, at Zion Lutheran church, Kingston. Kevin graduated from Markesan High School in 1974. He was married to Cindy Thelke on September 19, 1981, in Ripon. They farmed alongside his brother Dennis and his wife Diane and all of their children. He retired from farming in 2010 and moved to Waupun. Kevin worked at Avalon Precision Casting and then at Ripon Printers/ Walsworth until he retired due to illness. His favorite things were caring for his cattle and spending time with family and friends. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and the time he spent with them was treasured. In later years he enjoyed family and friend vacations up north and fishing.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy; children: Collin (Brooke) Floeter and their children Kennedy and Landon of Waupun; Kelly (Scott) Lewandowski and their children George, Ellie, Raelyn and Kenzie of West Bend; Corrin Wilson (special friend Mike Pogorelec) and her children Brody and Rowen of Beaver Dam.

He is also survived by his sister, Deanna (Dennis) Krueger, Dennis (Diane) Floeter and Karen (Marc) Jackowski; sisters and brothers in-law: Julie and John Otzelberger and Andrew and Anne Thelke, all of Waukesha; further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents and parents in-law: Vernon and Lois Thelke.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan and on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, W3377 Main Street, Manchester, WI.

A funeral service for Kevin will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Plagenz officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Highway 44, Dalton, WI, with lunch to follow.

Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.