ELROY—Kevin J. Heimann, age 61, of Elroy died on Wednesday February 16, 2022, at his home. Kevin was born on May 10, 1960, to Sylvester and Virginia (Anderson) Heimann in Milwaukee, WI. Kevin was a Diecasting Engineer for Stroh’s Controls in Milwaukee for many years, and later when the company moved to Mauston, he moved to Union Center in search of some land in the county. He later found some land that he could hunt on and just be outdoors. He enjoyed bowling, darts, woodworking, and anything that involved working with his hands. He was very intelligent and could solve many math problems.