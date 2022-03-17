May 10, 1960—Feb. 16, 2022
ELROY—Kevin J. Heimann, age 61, of Elroy died on Wednesday February 16, 2022, at his home. Kevin was born on May 10, 1960, to Sylvester and Virginia (Anderson) Heimann in Milwaukee, WI. Kevin was a Diecasting Engineer for Stroh’s Controls in Milwaukee for many years, and later when the company moved to Mauston, he moved to Union Center in search of some land in the county. He later found some land that he could hunt on and just be outdoors. He enjoyed bowling, darts, woodworking, and anything that involved working with his hands. He was very intelligent and could solve many math problems.
Kevin is survived by his children: Amanda (Victor) Erato of Lannon, WI, Kelly Heimann of Germantown WI, Heather Heimann of Selegman AZ, Rebecca Heimann of Ft. Worth TX; by his siblings: Sherry (Donald) Mayer of Long Beach CA, Lenda Heimann of New Orleans LO, Deborah (Dennis) Muraro of Dousman WI, Tom Heimann of Milwaukee WI, Karen Nye of Waukesha WI; and by many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Ellen Rickun and Patty Heimann; and his brother, Jeff Heimann. There are no services being planed at this time. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon assisted with his cremation. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)