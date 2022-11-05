Dec. 5, 1950—Oct. 6, 2022

Kevin James O’Hara passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 6, 2022 after an arduous and graceful battle with dementia.

Kevin was born in Beardstown, IL on December 5, 1950 to Dorothy Rae (Baujan) and James Earl O’Hara. He was a high school football star and went on to play college football at UW-Stevens Point and Illinois College, where he met his future wife, Kate.

Kevin eventually graduated from Western Illinois University with a Teaching degree and spent several years teaching and coaching in Watseka, IL before leaving teaching for the business world.

He spent the bulk of his business career in purchasing for Penda in Portage. He proudly served on the Portage Community School Board for twenty years. Kevin ended up back in education in the Westfield School District and then substitute teaching in various districts in the area.

Being a family man was the highlight of Kevin’s life. He married Kate on February 14, 1976 and they happily raised two children, Phyllis and Jamie. Kevin spent countless hours playing catch, hiking in the woods, and enjoying adventures both locally and around the world with his family.

Kevin was a great coach, mentor, teacher, and storyteller. However, his greatest accomplishment was to live a life of love. He had a huge and happy heart and freely gave his love to all those who were lucky enough to know him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his many friends and family members.

Kevin was preceded in death by his son, James O’Hara; and is survived by his wife, Kate O’Hara; daughter, Phyllis (Jason) Ryan; and their three children: Grace, Landon, Jack; sisters: Patty (David) Walker and Molly (Ben) Beck; beloved dog, Pogo; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family asks that any donations be made in Kevin’s name to Portage Youth Baseball, PO Box 352, Portage, WI 53901 or The Harbor Recovery Center, PO Box 803, Portage, WI 53901.