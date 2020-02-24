Kevin "Zeke" C. Walker, 65, Mayville

MAYVILLE - Kevin "Zeke" C. Walker, 65, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life for Kevin will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral home in Mayville.

Kevin was born on November 29, 1954 the son of Herbert C. Gladys (Neitzel) Walker in Beaver Dam. He was a 1973 graduate of Mayville High School.

Kevin retired from MEC. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in the Town of Lomira. He was a true outdoorsman. Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, canning, gardening, bird feeding and arrowhead hunting. He loved the Horicon Marsh. Kevin also enjoyed music, the Packers, NASCAR and people.

Kevin is survived by his sister Constance (Mike) Melter of Hartford; three nieces Jennifer Walker, Michelle Walker, and Jessica Doll; his cousin Chris Voss; special friends: Nick Sorgent, Skip Finke, Jim Malesevich, Steve Dethardt and Dennis Benter. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.