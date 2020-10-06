Kiefer, Donald H.

PARDEEVILLE - Donald H. Kiefer, 91, of Pardeeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, surrounded by his family.

Private memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.