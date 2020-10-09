Kiefer, Donald Henry

PORTAGE - Donald Henry Kiefer, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, surrounded by his wife and other family members. Don was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Riverside, Iowa. He was the third of six children born to Henry and Edna Kiefer. He met the love of his life, Norma Rose Stransky, while in high school. They were married on July 18, 1950, and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

After high school Don served in the U.S. Army, working in military intelligence. He was blessed with the kind of personality that never met a stranger, which made him a natural for a career in sales after his honorable discharge from the Army. He spent most of his career working as a store manager for Montgomery Ward in several cities, including Brainerd, Minn.; Waterloo, Storm Lake and Davenport, Iowa; and Portage, Wis. After retiring from Montgomery Ward he spent a number of years as a salesman at Hill Ford in Portage. He was also a member of the Elks and Knights of Columbus.