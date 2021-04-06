Kiel, Joyce E.

BEAVER DAM - Joyce E. Kiel, nee Marcoux, age 96, died at Hillside Manor Hospice in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Private funeral services will be held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam, Wis., with interment in Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

The late Joyce Kiel was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., on Oct. 5, 1924, to Ervin Charles and Edith Evelyn (Brown) Marcoux. She lived there until her marriage on May 17, 1947, to Elwood J. Kiel of Manitowoc, Wis. Joyce graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1942, was the drum majorette, and played the bassoon in band.

She is survived by three children, Donna (Ray), Marshall (Ann) and Brian (Marcia); grandchildren, Heather (Kevin), Cheryl (David), and Brandon (Kim); and great-grandchildren, Kole, Kooper, Kaden, Taylor, Riley, Adalynn, and Natalie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood, in 1975; and her parents.

She was a member of Beaver Dam Trinity Church United Methodist for 73 years. She was a charter member of La Societe de Femme and the Premier President. She worked many years at the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, and retired from the Beaver Dam Unified School District.