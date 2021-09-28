Kienast, Judith A. "Judy"

Visitation will be held 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis. A memorial service will follow visitation at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Alan Boeck officiating. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date at Forest Hills Cemetery in Pewaukee, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Milestone Assisted Living in both Hillsboro and Cross Plains for their care and support. A special thank you Lisa and Bridget at Milestone for the wonderful support they provided Judy and family over the past several months. They would also like to thank Sue Hellerrude-Borchardt and staff at Gunderson in Hillsboro and staff at St. Mary's Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Judy.