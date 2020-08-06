Kienast, Walter C. "Chuck" "Wally"

Chuck was born on July 8, 1942 to Walter and Lucille (Hraban) Kienast in Waukesha, Wis. he was the oldest of 15 children. He entered into the Navy at age 17, and later started his career as a carpenter. Chuck was united in marriage to Judith A. Beno on Oct. 12, 1963 in Rockford, Ill. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, dancing, horseshoes, golfing, playing cards, as well as watching sports. He was a man that loved to stay busy and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.