Kienast, Walter C. "Chuck" "Wally"

PORTAGE - Walter "Chuck or Wally" C. Kienast, 78, of Hillsboro, Wis. passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Casa de Oaks Memory Care in Reedsburg, Wis. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Chuck was born on July 8, 1942 to Walter and Lucille (Hraban) Kienast in Waukesha, Wis. he was the oldest of 15 children. He entered into the Navy at age 17, and later started his career as a carpenter. Chuck was united in marriage to Judith A. Beno on Oct. 12, 1963 in Rockford, Ill. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, dancing, horseshoes, golfing, playing cards, as well as watching sports. He was a man that loved to stay busy and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chuck will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Judy; three children: Timothy Kienast of Horicon, Wis., Tami Brogley of Cuba City, Wis., and Terry (Jennifer) Kienast of Hillsboro, Wis.; 12 grandchildren: Ashley (Josh) Steffes, Amanda (Jordan Marks) Kienast, Brandon Kienast, Jolynn (Mical) Zoern, Nicholas Kienast-Knight, Justin Brogley, Kayla (Ryan) Sylla, Jennifer Brogley, Seth (Brittany) Brown, Parker Brown, Mattie and Anna Kienast; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters: Marge (Norm) Schultz, Juanita (Robert) Stillwell, Barbara (Jim) Crawford, Diane (Darrell) Golat; five brothers: Harvey, Ronald (Kathy), William, Bruce (Monica), and Anthony; two brothers-in-law: Mike and Bill Beno; sister-in-law Kathy Kienast; special family friends Jerry Brogley, Janet Fenney, Scott and Linda Kuhlman, Brian and Joyce Stocks, Jeff and Rachel Garetson, Eddie and Cheli Martinez, along with many other close family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Stanley and Beckey Beno; four brothers: Thomas, Delbert, Gregory, and Richard; a sister Cynthia; sister-in-law Kathy (Larry) Mayer.
Visitation will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, Wis. A private family service will be held with Rev. Dave Bignell officiating. Services will be live streamed through “Wally Kienast Memorial Service” Facebook page. A private burial service will be held at a later date. In order to maintain social distancing standards, 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Masks are required.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Casa de Oaks Memory Care, especially Amanda, Becky, and Courtney for the wonderful support they provided for Wally and family. They would also like to thank Dr. Matthews and staff at Gundersen in Hillsboro, Officer Rachel with the Hillsboro Police Department, Agrace Hospice Staff, Vernon County ADRC, and social worker Kristin for all the help and care they provided along the way.
