NEW LISBON - Kieran Francis Grogan, age 90, of New Lisbon, Wis. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, with family present at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wis. Kieran was the son of John and Gertrude (Graef) Grogan and was born on July 28, 1929, in Rockford, Ill.
Kieran was born and raised in Rockford, Ill. He later married Carol Ann Dryer on Oct. 4, 1958. After 18 months in Arkansas, they came back to the Chicago suburbs, Necedah, Wis., and finally, New Lisbon in 1974. Kieran survived in the Army stateside during the Korean war.
Kieran enjoyed fishing and kit flying. He was an entrepreneur, a gardener, and a family man who would eat any cookie, especially the burnt ones. While in New Lisbon, he owned and operated a shoe store. He spent a lot of his time making rosaries with groups of people from around the area and sending them to the needy areas around the world.
Kieran is survived by his 13 children: Kevin (Adriana) of Alexandria, Va.; Michael (Susan) of Baraboo ,Wis.; Daniel of La Crosse, Wis.; Timothy (Judy) of LaGrange, Ky.; Catherine Daus of Onalaska, Wis.; Patrick (Cindy) of Bartlett, Ill.; Susanne (Scott) Mayer of Franklin, Wis.; Ann (Bill) Fleming of Tomah, Wis.; John (Dayna) Kewaskum, Wis.; James (Sarah) of Waunakee, Wis.; Steve (Angie) McFarland, Wis.; Thomas (Carla) of Menomonie, Wis.; and Mary (Koa) Grogan-Lansford of Lahaina, Hawaii; 32 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three nephews and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol in 2009; a son-in-law, Alan Daus; a sister and brother-in-law, Genevieve (Marion) Spilmon; and a sister, Louise Grogan.
Memorials may be made to the Carol Ann Grogan Memorial Scholarship Fund, 705 Crabtree Lane, Bartlett, IL 60103.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St.), Camp Douglas, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at St. James Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. Burial will take place in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery, Necedah, Wis. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
