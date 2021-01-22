Killam, Carol A.

BRANDON—Carol A. Killam, 78, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at St. Agnes in Fond du Lac.
Carol was born Feb. 14, 1942 in Ripon to the late Arnold and Gladys (Theune) Veenendaal. She grew up on the Mackford Prairie. In 1959 she graduated from Markesan High School. After graduating she worked at National Rivet. On July 1, 1961 she married Kay Killam in Markesan. In 1967 Kay and Carol started their own dairy farm by Brandon. In 1983 she started working at Alto Dairy and worked there until her retirement. Carol loved tending her flowers and watching the numerous birds that filled her yard. She loved going out for pie and going to the casinos. Carol was a member of the Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon.
Carol is survived by her four sons: Dennis (Linda) Killam of Brandon, Duane (Sheila) Killam of Brandon, Kevin Killam of Loganville, and Jeff (Jen) Killam of Markesan; 11 grandchildren; a great grandson; a sister, Doris (Al) Harmsen of Waupun; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Arlene and Wallace “Art” Vande Berg; sister-in-law, Judy Killam; brother-in-law, Dave Killam; and nieces, and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Killam on Oct. 26, 2011; her parents; sister, Arlene Sanders; brother-in-law, Jim Sanders; two nieces, Colleen Harmsen and Lori Killam; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Henrietta (Vande Streek) Killam.
Funeral services for Carol will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Mackford Union Cemetery in the town of Mackford.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)