BEAVER DAM - On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Kim Mittelstadt passed away peacefully with his family at his side, at the age of 58.
Kim was born on August 2, 1961, to Lorenz “Larry” Mittelstadt and Judith “Judy” Braunschweig Mittelstadt of Fond Du Lac, Wis. Upon graduation from Goodrich High School, Kim received his law enforcement certification at Fort McCoy. After one year of service with the Theresa Police Department as Chief of Police, Kim transferred to join the Mayville Police Department where he had a very fulfilling career of 31 years serving the citizens of our local community as a Police Officer and Law Enforcement Liaison to the Mayville High School. He retired from public service in 2013.
Kim was at home in the outdoors. An avid hunter and superb all around outdoorsman. Kim shared his love for nature both in the field and around the grill, always with friends. He shared his knowledge generously and when the day was done regularly welcomed new faces at his table. Kim was unmistakably authentic and kind, which is what drew so many to be around him. From the hunting blinds in Wisconsin to the islands of Belize, Kim’s time with us has created friendships that will live in our memories for so many more years than we were able to have him.
During his 17-year marriage to Kathleen Beck, Kim and Kathy raised three sons, Andrew, Daniel and Nicholas.
Kim is survived by his Mother, Judy Mittelstadt of Fond Du Lac, Wis. His three sons and their wives, Andrew and Katrina Mittelstadt of Evergreen, Colo., Daniel and Justine Mittelstadt of Oconomowoc, Wis. and Nicholas and Maddie Mittelstadt of San Antonio, Texas. His sister, Kay Mittelstadt-Lock and husband, Kurtis Lock; his brother, Karl Mittelstadt and wife Kristine Mittelstadt; two beautiful Grandsons, Isaiah and William Mittelstadt; sons of Daniel and Justine Mittelstadt, and a large extended family and so many friends. Kim was preceded in death by his father, Larry Mittelstadt.
A memorial service honoring Kim’s life will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Wis. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Memorial Service begins at 5:00 p.m. with Peter Capoyianes officiating, with reception to follow.
The Mittelstadt family kindly requests, in lieu of flowers or gifts, that memorials be made in the form of donations to be collected in support of local substance dependency organizations.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)