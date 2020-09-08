Kimball, Rowena Pearl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE DELTON - Rowena Pearl Kimball, age 88, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at her home after a brief battle with cancer, with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 28, 1931 in Davis Corners, Wis., the daughter of Warren and Emma (Nehring) Coon. She married Arthur Kimball on Feb. 25, 1961. Art and Rowena came to his union with eight children between them. Soon afterward, two more were added making this a blended family of 10.

Rowena was always busy, she worked at Uphoff's, the Heidel House and at Holiday Wholesale. She faithfully volunteered at the Wisconsin Dells Community Action Food Pantry and was a member of the Wisconsin Dells Presbyterian Church.

Rowena is survived by her 10 children, Margaret Buckingham; Ken (Mary) Kimball, Dan Kimball (Nancy), Kathy (John) Bandow, Mary Pagel, Karla Blatchley (Arps), Debbie (Jan) Van Oppen, Keith (Sherri) Kimball, Lisa (Craig) Yedinak and Becky (James) Senzig; sister, Frances Trojan; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Art; five brothers, Harold, Lawrence, Walter, Charles and Robert and two sister, Helen and Mamie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry thru Community Action.