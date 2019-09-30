BEAVER DAM—Kimberly A. Daniels, 48, of Beaver Dam passed away with her loving husband by her side on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg after a short battle with cancer.
A visitation for Kim will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
You have free articles remaining.
A complete obituary will follow.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)