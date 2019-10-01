BEAVER DAM - Kimberly A. Daniels, 48, of Beaver Dam, passed away with her loving husband by her side on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, after a short battle with cancer.
A visitation for Kim will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Kimberly Anne was born on Feb. 18, 1971, the daughter of Wayne and Judy (Matuszeski) Kohrt in Beaver Dam. She was a 1989 graduate of Juneau High School. On August 31, 1991, she was united in marriage to Doug Daniels at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Kim had been employed at Beaver Dam Community Hospital Home Health Care for 28 years. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Kim could brighten your day with her sense of humor and that big beautiful smile of hers. Kim loved her family dearly. Kim adored her two yellow labs, Chloe and Maggie. They gave her much joy.
Kim is survived by her husband, Doug of Beaver Dam; her three children, Kayla (Ben) Schoenwetter of Watertown, Kyle Daniels and Kevin Daniels both of Beaver Dam; her parents, Wayne and Judy Kohrt of Juneau; sister, Paula (Jeff) Justman of Iron Ridge; grandmother, Ruth Matuszeski Hart of Juneau; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Joan Daniels of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Pam Neuman and Peggy (Pete Kaczmarski) Hess; nieces and nephews, Payton and Jadin Justman, Stephanie (Clint) Schuett, John Hess, Jennifer Neuman and Daniel (Tina) Neuman; also other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Raymond Matuszeski; step grandfather, Walter Hart; grandfather, Victor Kohrt; grandmother, Marcella Kohrt Gerbitz; and step grandfather, Norbert Gerbitz.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
