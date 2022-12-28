Dec. 24, 1962—Dec. 23, 2022

PORTAGE – Kimberly Ann Joyce, age 59, of Portage, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones after a long and very courageous battle with cancer.

Kim was born at the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA on December 24, 1962, the daughter of Thomas and Nellie (Kalbach) Joyce.

She had worked as a cook at Sal’s Friendly Tavern for over 20 years. Kim has been on trips from coast to coast. She loves the beach, nature and watching birds. Kim was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. She loved Hallmark Christmas movies and enjoyed putting puzzles together.

She is survived by her son, John Heitke, Portage; her cat, Jordy; her sister, Karla (Richard) Novander, Butte, MT; her brothers: Tom (Janice Myers) Joyce, Baraboo and Mark Joyce, Portage; her brother-in-law, Russ Evans, Briggsville; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Connie Evans, and long-time partner and best friend, Steven Drost.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Kim’s life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

“To my amazing mother, thank you for always being my perfect fan.”

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.