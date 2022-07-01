June 23, 1983—June 26, 2022

Kimberly Ann Uptagraw passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 39, on June 26, 2022 moving into eternal life.

She was born on June 23, 1983 to Mark and Kathy Uptagraw. Family meant everything to Kim. She was especially close to her dad and grandparents who she spent time with daily growing up.

Kim married Shawn Higgins on May 12, 2007 and was later blessed with two daughters, Guinevere and Gilda. She loved them fiercely and would move heaven and earth for them. Kim loved being a stay-at-home mom. She passed her love of music onto her daughters. One of Kim’s favorite memories were when she and Shawn took the girls to an Imagine Dragons concert. Kim was spunky and playful and enjoyed making people laugh.

Survivors include her husband, Shawn Higgins; daughters: Guinevere and Gilda; her mother, Kathy Uptagraw; brothers: Matthew and Michael; niece and nephew: Kylie and Ethan Uptagraw; and cousins: Tommy and Tony.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Mark Uptagraw, grandparents Lori and Leo Merker, cousins Robbie and Tonya Lange, her uncle Rick (Kathy) Merker, all of whom she carried a special place in her heart.

While Kimberly’s passing has a left a hole in the hearts of those lucky enough to have had the privilege to share her life, let it bring us some comfort to know that she is now reunited with beloved family and friends that preceded her in death whom she missed every day.

Kim, we all love you more than words can express.

The family will be having a private burial with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date which is yet to be determined. Redlin-Ertz is assisting the family.