Kimberly Ruth Koch Schumacher, age 61, Beaver Dam

Kimberly Ruth Koch Schumacher, age 61, passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was born on Sept. 29, 1958, to Lloyd and Rachel (Peterson) Bernander and was later adopted in 1965 and she became a daughter to Frank and Gladys (Amberson) Koch. She attended St. Stephens School and was a 1976 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Kimberly taught herself how to quilt and made many quilts. She attended MATC and graduated with an associate of arts in nursing. Kimberly was always working and worked multiple jobs with long hours. She is survived by her husband, Denis Schumacher; her sons, Garrett and "Joe"; sisters, Dianne and Patricia; brother, Michael; one granddaughter, Pyper Lorren. She was preceded in death by her parents and adoptive parents. There are no funeral services scheduled at this time.