Kindred, Geraldine Sue "Jeri"

PARDEEVILLE - Geraldine Sue "Jeri" Kindred, age 65, of Pardeeville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

Jeri was born on Dec. 25, 1955, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of John and Florence (Scherbert) Hamele. Geraldine enjoyed going to Ho-Chunk, traveling with her sisters, and the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her children, Katie (Ken Moninski) Kindred of Reedsburg and Joey Kindred of Montello; the love of her life, Steve Heitke of Pardeeville; siblings, Thomas (Phyllis) Hamele of Portage, Peggy Hamele of Portage, and Joseph (Linda) Hamele of Oxford; sister-in-law, Vicky Hamele of Portage; grandchildren, Rylan and Avery Kopp; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and John "Kayo" Hamele; and siblings, James Hamele, Katherine Hamele, Joanie Hamele, Patricia Hamele, Rita Ulferts, Robert Hamele and John Hamele.

A celebration of Geraldine's life will be held at the ELKS CLUB in Portage, Wis., on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 p.m.–5 p.m. The family requests that you come dressed as you feel most comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be set up for Jeri.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.