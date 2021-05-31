Kindschuh, Donald C.

Donald was born on January 30, 1933, in Fond du Lac County, WI, a son of Clarence and Marion (Van Hierden) Kindschuh. He was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956 and was privileged to be a part of the honor flight with his grandson. On June 28, 1958, he was united in marriage to Erma Vander Galien in Waupun. Donald enjoyed farming, driving tractor and playing sheephead. He spent many years going camping with his family at Lake Arrowhead where he enjoyed fishing with friends. Donald loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.