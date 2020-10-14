Kingsley, Jeffrey

MAUSTON - Jeffrey Kingsley, age 62, of Mauston, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the TURNPOINT PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 659 Ellinwood Avenue in Reedsburg, Wis. Visitation will be held before the service, from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and again following the service, until 1 p.m.
Jeffrey was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Alwyn and Joyce (Jozwiak) Kingsley. He attended schools in Wisconsin Dells. Following school he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1976, and following a tour of duty he was honorably discharged in 1981. He returned home, held various jobs and lastly worked for 19 years at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center and retired from there in January of this year.
Jeffrey is survived by a brother, Lee; sisters, Sheri (Joseph) Carraway, Rosemarie Kingsley, Pamela (William) Haag and Wendy Kingsley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Walter, Gregory and Randy.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)