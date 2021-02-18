Kinnamon, Keith Allan

MADISON - Keith Allan Kinnamon, age 60, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Keith, son of Jerry and Edith (Robinson) Kinnamon was born Jan. 20, 1961, in Baraboo, Wis. He was a 1979 graduate of Baraboo High School. In 1983 Keith joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Kittyhawk until his honorable discharged on Sept. 14, 1986. After discharge from active duty, he served three years in the Naval Reserves. After his time in the Navy, he worked for CUNA Credit Card Services and EQUIFAX. On Sept. 9, 1989, he was united in marriage to Karen Arns at Sacred Heart Church in Fort Madison, Iowa. Once married, Keith and Karen settled in DeForest, Wis. Keith furthered his studies at MATC – Madison where he obtained a degree in computer programming. After graduating from MATC he was hired by TDS Telecom where he worked as a computer programmer until his health forced him into retirement. In May of 2020 he moved to Madison, Wis. In his free time, Keith enjoyed ancestry research, reading, military history and spending time with his family.