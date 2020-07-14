Kinzler, JoAnne (Ramsey) (Tenjum)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - JoAnne (Ramsey) (Tenjum) Kinzler, age 81, of Portage, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Our House in Portage.

JoAnne, one of nineteen children of Charles and Virginia (Dempsey) Ramsey was born Dec. 5, 1938 in Baraboo. In her younger years, she enjoyed participating in 4-H. She worked at Demco in DeForest and The Wisconsin Cheeseman in Baraboo. JoAnne was a member of the Windsor Homemakers, a Girl Scout Leader, and a Charter member of the Baraboo Area Senior Center, donating countless hours with soup and sandwich lunches, bingo and singing with the ladies glee club. She wrote many children's books. In her retirement she did in home daycare for some very special children in the Baraboo area.

JoAnne enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting, making quilts for all of her family. One of her greatest lifelong passions was genealogy, starting at a very young age and has amass a huge library on the family names of Ramsey, Dempsey, Braun and Washburn. More than anything else, JoAnne loved spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife to her first husband, Palmer Tenjum of 20 years, but also her second husband, Walter Kinzler of 35 years.