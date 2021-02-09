Kirby, Sue Ann (Selbach)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sue Ann (Selbach) Kirby was the youngest of seven children born to her parents, Gustave and Erma (Flower) Selbach. She was born in Portage, Wis., on July 12, 1955. July is a very warm and sunny month in Wisconsin. Perhaps that influenced her, as an independent young woman, to relocate southward, determined not to spend another long, cold winter in Wisconsin ever. Sue was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Fla., and close to two of her sisters who once lived there.

Sue ceased her earthly existence on Jan. 6, 2021. The Lord blessed us with her and He has now taken her home. We shall love her, miss her and mourn her until we meet her again in heaven.

Sue was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bill Ewert of Jacksonville; her parents; her son, Patrick Kleist of Wisconsin; sister, Lois Kempley of Wisconsin; brother, Gus Selbach of Wisconsin; sister, Mary Jo Warpool of Jacksonville/Atlanta; and sister, Nancy Collins of Jacksonville.