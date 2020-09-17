Kirchberg, William H.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - William H. Kirchberg, 78, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Bill was born June 10, 1942, to Carl and Evelyn (Neuman) Kirchberg in Beaver Dam. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Holbrook at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.

Bill spent his 39-year career working for National Cash Register (NCR) and made an abundance of friends on that journey. A traveler throughout his entire life, he enjoyed trips with friends, with Mary Ellen, and special getaways with each of his children and their families. He was a true outdoorsman who found great pleasure in camping, cutting wood, downhill skiing, bike riding and fishing, as well as playing a few hands of cards. He loved his family, both immediate and extended, and spending time with them was of the utmost importance to him. He treasured the opportunities to attend his grandchildren's activities.