Kircher, Claire Rose

MADISON"Claire Rose Kircher, 64, of Madison, Wis., passed away on March 31, 2020, at her home in Madison, after a four year battle with metastatic ovarian cancer. Born on Aug. 21, 1955 in West Bend, Wis., she was the daughter of Noreen Hoffman and Carl Kircher. She partnered with Delmore Henning in 1979. She gave birth to her only child, Hallie Kircher-Hennng, in 1997.
Claire’s radiant strength extended throughout many communities. She bicycled across the country and the world, forming connections, and making people laugh with her puns. As a registered nurse, she showed dedication, professionalism, and compassion. Precepting senior nursing students at UW Madison, she ensured they were prepared for the rigors of nursing careers. She consistently took a stand against the injustices nurses often faced. Trained in Reiki and massage therapy, she understood the healing potential of touch and energy fields. Finding solace and community singing in one of Madison's feminist choirs, Woman Song, Claire always celebrated the magical vibrations of the human voice. She centered herself through her dedicated yoga and mindfulness practices. Cherishing the Girl Scout opportunities of her youth, Claire remained actively involved in Girl Scouts, co-leading Troop 2284 with Mary Clare Murphy from 2002 - 2015.
A strong feminist, Claire celebrated the power of women, actively defied patriarchal expectations, and greatly honored her female friendships. She held a vibrant love for life and for strong women everywhere.
Claire will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be determined. To extend her legacy of mentoring strong women through Girl Scouting, her family created the Claire Rose Kircher Legacy Fund with the Girl Scouts of Badgerland Council to honor her memory. To donate in honor of Claire Rose, please visit http://www.gsbadgerland.org/en/donate/become-involved.html. Click “donate”, and then under the “designation” section, type Claire Rose Kircher Legacy Fund. These funds will go directly towards projects and scholarships for current Girl Scouts. Donations can also be mailed to Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland at 2710 Ski Lane, Madison, Wis. 53713 Please indicate your donation is for the Claire Rose Kircher Legacy Fund either in the memo line of your check or in an accompanying note. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)