Kircher, Claire Rose

Claire will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be determined. To extend her legacy of mentoring strong women through Girl Scouting, her family created the Claire Rose Kircher Legacy Fund with the Girl Scouts of Badgerland Council to honor her memory. To donate in honor of Claire Rose, please visit http://www.gsbadgerland.org/en/donate/become-involved.html. Click “donate”, and then under the “designation” section, type Claire Rose Kircher Legacy Fund. These funds will go directly towards projects and scholarships for current Girl Scouts. Donations can also be mailed to Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland at 2710 Ski Lane, Madison, Wis. 53713 Please indicate your donation is for the Claire Rose Kircher Legacy Fund either in the memo line of your check or in an accompanying note. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com