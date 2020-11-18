Kircher, Sophia Ferron

Sophia was born on Sept. 14, 2003, the daughter of Christopher and Tanya (Ferron) Kircher. She lived a life full of unconditional love, laughter, and adventure. Sophia never placed judgment, for she had the most beautiful soul. She was very connected to her family; she never needed words to express her love, and she treasured going on walks with her mom, Aunt Tracy, and Grandma Mary. Some of Sophia's favorite things to do at home were letting her brothers "do wheelies" with her on the porch ramp, snuggling in bed and endless times grilling with dad, and dancing with mom in the kitchen. Her passion for music was incredible; her favorites included bluegrass and country music. She was known for her silly laughter and demeanor. Whenever there was a serious moment, silence, or some parental discipline time, she would often burst out with contagious laughter. She always made her presence known. She was an honored guest at A Night to Remember, a prom experience made to celebrate and honor kids of all abilities. She also helped facilitate and build the fully accessible Waterworks Park in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed showing pigs at the Dodge County Fair with Pig Pals Spectacular. She was a huge fan of the Packers and Badgers, attending numerous games, but her favorite teams to support were the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers basketball teams. She was always there to encourage her cousins on the court.