Kirchoff, Katherine E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Katherine E. Kirchoff, age 91, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Merriam Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas.

Katherine was born August 13, 1928, in Waupun, Wis. to the late Andrew and Gladys Holbach. On May 15, 1946, she was united in marriage with the late Marvin Kirchoff. She worked several different jobs in her life. In her later years she liked to travel and go to the casinos. She also enjoyed watching golf, football and NASCAR racing. She enjoyed being with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Don) Carroll of Kansas, and Kathy (Charles) Schindel of Fox Lake; two sons, Edwin Kirchoff of Theresa, and Max Kirchoff of For Atkinson; two daughters-in-law, Gwyn Meyer and Kim Kirchoff; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; six sons, Gary, Royce, Jerry, Andrew, Russell, and Charles; a grandson, Peter; great granddaughter, Skylyn; and great grandson, Carter; her parents; two sisters; and one brother.