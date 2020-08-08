Kirchoff, Katherine E.

BEAVER DAM - Katherine E. Kirchoff, age 91, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on March 20, 2020 at Merriam Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas.
Katherine was born August 13, 1928, in Waupun, Wis. to the late Andrew and Gladys Holbach. On May 15, 1946, she was united in marriage with the late Marvin Kirchoff. She worked several different jobs in her life. In her later years she liked to travel and go to the casinos. She also enjoyed watching golf, football and NASCAR racing. She enjoyed being with family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Don) Carroll of Kansas, and Kathy (Charles) Schindel of Fox Lake; two sons, Edwin Kirchoff of Theresa, and Max Kirchoff of For Atkinson; two daughters-in-law, Gwyn Meyer and Kim Kirchoff; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; six sons, Gary, Royce, Jerry, Andrew, Russell, and Charles; a grandson, Peter; great granddaughter, Skylyn; and great grandson, Carter; her parents; two sisters; and one brother.
The memorial gathering will be at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery – St. Mary's, in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
