Kirchoffner, Ashley

BARABOO - Ashley Kirchoffner, 35, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Ashley was born on May 14, 1986, the daughter of Melody Jacobson. Ashley enjoyed being around her family and making people laugh. The two loves of her life were her two sons.

Ashley is survived by her two sons, Prestyn Stumpf and Kashtyn Herritz, both of Baraboo; her mother, Melody Jacobson; sister, Whittney Jacobson; sister, Amanda Hughes and husband, Mark and their four children; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. If friends or family would like to send a card or flowers to the family, please contact the funeral home.