Kirk, Ruth Ellen

PARDEEVILLE - Ruth Ellen Kirk, of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 76, surrounded by family. Ruth was born Oct. 1, 1944, to Edward W. Brown and Hazel A. Kohler.
Ruth will be remembered for her fighting spirit, her creativity, and her sense of humor. She would often reminisce by telling stories of her lifetime. Some of her favorite stories to tell involved getting into mischief with her beloved brother, Billy, "out on the farm." Shortly after starting her family in Kenosha, Ruth and her children relocated to Pardeeville. One of Ruth's favorite ways to connect with people was through crafting and creating various types of beautiful artwork. Her talent and ingenuity was often presented in the shape of a personalized card, drawing, or another meaningful craft. These projects helped create a lifetime of connections with her children, foster children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, caregivers, family, dear friends, and even strangers. She had a quick wit and could bring a smile to those around her. However, it was Ruth's determination to beat the odds that she will most be remembered for. She continually amazed her family and her healthcare providers with her ability to overcome significant health issues and to come back even stronger. Ruth's spirited nature and sharp wit remained intact right up to her last breath.
She is survived by her children, Kim Manthey, Kristi (Dave) Hedrich, Kari (Tim) Ehlert, Kory (Rita) Ehlert, Kelly (Russ) Ehlert, Kristopher "Butch" (Jackie) Kirk, Greg (Monica) Kirk, David (Emily) Kirk, Robbin Kirk, and Robert Gregory (Hailee) Kirk; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; brother, Dean Schloesser; sister-in-law, Nancy Brown; nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by father, Edward W. Brown; mother, Hazel A. Kohler; sister, JoAnn Brown; brother, William E. Brown Sr.; step-father, Willy Kohler; and granddaughter, Jennifer Lee Barden.
A visitation with social distancing and mask mandate guidelines will be held Friday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Blohm for her care, compassion, and patience over the many years. We appreciate all that you did for Ruth. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
