Kirk, Ruth Ellen

Ruth will be remembered for her fighting spirit, her creativity, and her sense of humor. She would often reminisce by telling stories of her lifetime. Some of her favorite stories to tell involved getting into mischief with her beloved brother, Billy, "out on the farm." Shortly after starting her family in Kenosha, Ruth and her children relocated to Pardeeville. One of Ruth's favorite ways to connect with people was through crafting and creating various types of beautiful artwork. Her talent and ingenuity was often presented in the shape of a personalized card, drawing, or another meaningful craft. These projects helped create a lifetime of connections with her children, foster children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, caregivers, family, dear friends, and even strangers. She had a quick wit and could bring a smile to those around her. However, it was Ruth's determination to beat the odds that she will most be remembered for. She continually amazed her family and her healthcare providers with her ability to overcome significant health issues and to come back even stronger. Ruth's spirited nature and sharp wit remained intact right up to her last breath.