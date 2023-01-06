Kirk Ryan Johnson

July 14, 1965-Dec. 20, 2022

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Kirk Johnson who died on December 20, 2022 to the harsh disease battling esophagus cancer that also spread to his liver. He was surrounded by loving family his entire last day.

Kirk was born in Portage Wisconsin on July 14, 1965 the son of Nancy Salo and Roger Johnson. Kirk spent most of his years in Baraboo Wisconsin running his Jack Ass Building and Remodeling business. He truly was the Jack of all trades master of most. Kirk enjoyed spending time with his horses and breaking wild Mustangs. He loved spending time with family sharing his love and compassion for music, pottery and helping others.

He was loved and cherished by many people. Surviving family daughters Amanda (Lester) Martell, Keylie Johnson, grandkids Talon and Zane Kamenick, Cruz and Aviana Martell, Mother Nancy (Rich) Salo, Father Roger (Peggy) Johnson, Love of his life Lisa Lewandowski, bonus kids Brad and Danielle Lewandowski, Sisters Kelly (William) Roever, Kristal (Billie) Mosley, Brothers Monte (Karen) Gavinski, Phil (Kristina) Gavinski, Matthew (Deidre) Gavinski, Aunt Cher (Irv)Cooper, Aunt Carol (Frank), Aunt Betsy Johnson, many close nieces, nephews, cousins and Friends.

He was preceeded in death by his brother Patrick Johnson, Grandma and Grandpa Johnson, Grandma and Grandpa Wade, Uncle Dave Johnson.

A celebration of Kirk’s life will take place on Jan 14th, 2023 at Zeman’s Old Highway House 620 W Pine st, Baraboo WI 53913.