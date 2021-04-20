Kirschbaum, Joyce May

BEAVER DAM - Joyce May Kirschbaum, 93, a longtime resident of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home.

Joyce was born to Elizabeth Mary Walker and Wesley Eugene Walker on May 26, 1927, in Dodgeville, Wis. About a week later, she arrived home on the dairy farm, seven miles northwest of Dodgeville, where she grew up with her two sisters, Carol and Margaret. She thrived in the self-sufficient farm environment and especially enjoyed raising young animals.

In her youth, life was primitive, but she experienced a remarkable transition as she grew up. She attended a one-room country school that had one teacher for grades one through eight. She rode a horse to school because she suffered complications from scarlet fever and rheumatic fever. Their "plumbing" was a cistern in the basement that collected rainwater. Their refrigerator was a tiny stream that ran through the basement, fed by cool spring water. Their toilet was an outhouse and toilet paper was a Montgomery Ward catalog. Joyce did not enjoy the colored pages, since they were slippery and didn't wipe clean. As you can imagine, the outhouse procedure was rather efficient whenever the temperature dipped below zero.