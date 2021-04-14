Kirtz, Gertrude

NEW LISBON - Gertrude Kirtz, nearly 100 years old, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wis. She was born May 13, 1921, in Germany, to Edward and Emma (Plitt) Grams.

At age 2, Gertrude's family moved from Germany to Illinois. Gertrude married Norman Lange, and they lived and worked in the Forest Park, Ill., area. Norman passed away in 1973. Gertrude moved to Necedah, Wis., several years later and began work at Mile Bluff Medical Center in medical records. Once she retired, she became a dedicated volunteer. This is where she met Elmer Kirtz. They were friends for many years and later married. He passed away in 2001.

Gertrude was very faithful to her religion, and she treated everyone she met with respect and kindness. She was one of a kind and will be missed by many.

Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Judith (David) Berna of Janesville, Wis.; two grandchildren, Jennifer R. (special friend, Samuel Dissell) Berna of Sandwich, Ill., and David N. (Megan) Berna of Belleville, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Kuter, Matthew Kuter and Evan Berna; a step-great-granddaughter, Morgan Marsh-McGlone; two brothers, Arthur Grams of Necedah, Wis., and Edward Grams of Elburn, Ill.; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.