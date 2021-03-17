Kissack, Arlene A.

ROCK SPRINGS - Arlene A. Kissack, age 83, of Rock Springs, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 24, 1937, in Harris Township, Marquette County, Wis., the daughter of Edward H. and Agnes M. (Buetler) Krueger. On Sept. 14, 1957, she was united in marriage to Charles "Jim" Kissack in Westfield, Wis. This marriage was blessed with four children. Arlene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs, and an active member of the Ladies Aid and Bible Study. She was a master gardener and spent all her free time in the garden. She also loved bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence and Alvin Krueger; and her sister, Helen (Edward) Borzick.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Robert (Cindy) Kissack, Vicki Kissack, Rae Jean (Steven) Hartzell, all of Rock Springs, and Brenda Frye (Craig Langbehn) of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Quincy Kissack, Emily Kissack, Ryann Hartzell, Jamie Kissack, Bailey Kissack, Andrew Hartzell, Gabriel Langbehn, and Garret Langbehn; sisters, Marjorie (John) Uphoff, and Betty Cady, both of Dane; brother, Gordon (Denise) Krueger of Westfield; brother- and sister-in-law, Claron "Bud" and Joan Kissack of Reedsburg; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.