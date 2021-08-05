Kissack, Charles James "Chuck" "Jim"

ROCK SPRINGS - Charles James "Chuck" "Jim" Kissack, age 84, of Rock Springs, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 21, 1937, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the son of Clarence D. and Dollie E. (Smith) Kissack. On Sept. 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Arlene A. Krueger in Westfield, Wis. This marriage was blessed with four children. Charles worked for Badger Ordnance for over 38 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was on the Rock Springs Fire Department for many years, and served as fire chief from 1979 to 2000. Charles was also a first responder. He helped with the Salvation Army, loved gardening and tractors. Charles was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene, on March 16, 2021; and brothers and sister, Raymond Kissack, Alberta Petranek, and Larry Kissack.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Cindy) Kissack, Vicki Kissack, Rae Jean (Steven) Hartzell, all of Rock Springs, and Brenda Frye (Craig Langbehn) of Mazeppa, Minn.; grandchildren, Quincy and Emily Kissack, Ryann Hartzell, Jamie Kissack, Bailey Kissack, Andrew Hartzell, Gabriel Langbehn, and Garret Langbehn; his brother and sister-in-law, Claron "Bud" and Joan Kissack; special friend, Judy Hackett of Baraboo; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Charles will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Rock Springs, with Pastor David Karow officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. John Cemetery in Rock Springs. Memorials of remembrance may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Rock Springs.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
