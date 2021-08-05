Kissack, Charles James "Chuck" "Jim"

ROCK SPRINGS - Charles James "Chuck" "Jim" Kissack, age 84, of Rock Springs, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 21, 1937, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the son of Clarence D. and Dollie E. (Smith) Kissack. On Sept. 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Arlene A. Krueger in Westfield, Wis. This marriage was blessed with four children. Charles worked for Badger Ordnance for over 38 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was on the Rock Springs Fire Department for many years, and served as fire chief from 1979 to 2000. Charles was also a first responder. He helped with the Salvation Army, loved gardening and tractors. Charles was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.