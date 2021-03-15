Kittell, Mark Joseph

MADISON - Mark Joseph Kittell passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 8, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

The world will miss his kindness, his generosity, most of his humor, and his booming laughter.

Mark was born on April 30, 1955, in Ripon, Wis. Being the oldest of six boys, Mark was always leading games of basketball, softball, football and wrestling matches that shook the plaster (much to our parents' chagrin). Basketball was his favorite sport. He had the heart of a champion NBA player, but unfortunately lacked the height.

After graduating from Waupun High School in 1974, Mark joined the U.S. Marine Corps with his brother, Rick. During his service, he was stationed in the heat and humidity of Okinawa, Japan, the desert training area in Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif., and Camp Pendleton near San Diego, Calif., attaining the rank of corporal and commander of an Amtrac.