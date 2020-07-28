Kittell, Ross

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ross Kittell, 58, of Burnett passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the church.