Kittell, Ross
0 entries

Kittell, Ross

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ross Kittell, 58, of Burnett passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the church.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News