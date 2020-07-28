Kittell, Ross

Ross Kittell, 58, of Burnett passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home.
A visitation will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
