Kittilson, James E.

PORTAGE—James E. Kittilson, (Jim), age 77, died unexpectedly at his home in Portage Monday , January 11, 2021. He was born December 23, 1943 in Madison WI.

The family moved to Sparta, WI in 1951 where he attended school, graduating in 1961. His next eleven years were spent in the U.S. Navy. He finished his last tour of duty on the naval destroyer U.S.S. Jenkins where his major responsibility was as the “Oil King”, the boiler technician in charge of 200,000 gallons of oil and potable water. During this deployment, he received four medals: the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Armed Force Expeditionary Medal. After the Navy, his area of employment involved HVAC work in Madison. in 1972, he accepted a position at Rayovac, maintaining their HVAC system until his retirement.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Olga (Herheim) Kittilson, his sister Joyce Fredrick and his brothers-in-law Donald Johnson and Kenneth Alsmo. He is survived by sisters Marlene Alsmo and Lorraine Johnson, brother-in-law Jerry Fredrick and a son. He is further survived by loving nieces and nephews and countless friends. Special thanks go out to Mike Trudo as well as Jim’s many friends at Dino’s Bar and Grill for their years of friendship. Private graveside services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 with Pastor Mark Kvale from Trinity Lutheran Church presiding. The service will be followed by military honors. Memories that you have of Jim and memorials can be sent to Marlene Alsmo, PO Box 343, Windsor WI. 53598. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.